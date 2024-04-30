U.S. Marshals Offer $1,500 Reward For Capture Of Moses Lake Man Wanted For Murder

The U.S. Marshals Service has announced it's offering a reward of $1,500 for information leading to the arrest of a Moses Lake man accused of first-degree muder.

The U.S. Marshals Pacific Northwest Violent Offender Task Force and the Moses Lake Police Department say 18-year-old Christopher Valle-Maciel shot and killed 22-year-old Armando Benavidez in Seattle's Montlake neighborhood last November.

In addition to the murder charges, Valle-Maciel is also facing two counts of first-degree assault, and first-degree drive-by shooting in connection with Benavidez's death.

The Marshals Service says Valle-Maciel is considered "armed and dangerous", and should not be approached if spotted.

Anyone with information about Valle-Maciel's whereabouts is being asked to contact the U.S. Marshals Service at 1-800-336-0102 or through its online tip center by clicking here.

