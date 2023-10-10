Charges Amended In Badger Mountain Murder Case, Trial Date Set

The 28-year-old man accused of murdering his former girlfriend on Badger Mountain Road now faces amended charges.

Dalton Potter is charged with nine felonies, including first and second-degree murder and three counts of first-degree assault in .

He was previously charged with 13 felonies.

Potter is accused of shooting and killing 37-year-old Alyssa Longwell back in January.

He was also originally charged with two counts of attempted murder first-degree for allegedly shooting at witnesses to the killing.

Those charges were dropped Monday along with charges for theft of a firearm, possession of a stolen firearm, possession of a stolen vehicle and malicious mischief.

The second-degree murder charge is new as is one of the first-degree assault charges.

Also Monday, the presiding judge in the case, John Knodell, determined that statements made by Potter to a detective after he was given Miranda rights are not admissible in court.

Knodell determined statements in three other instances were not the product of custodial interrogation and are admissible.

They include statements made to a non-law enforcement civilian, statements made during Potter's initial detention prior to being taken to the sheriff's office and Potter's question and response when he asked to speak to someone about why he was being detained.

Potter is now scheduled to go on trial before a jury on October 25-28.