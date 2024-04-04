East Wenatchee Man Gets Manslaughter Plea Deal In Fatal Shooting

A 31-year-old East Wenatchee Man will likely serve 15 years in prison after pleading guilty in two cases Thursday.

Erik Farias Reyes pleaded guilty to second-degree manslaughter and unlawful possession of a firearm in the killing of 24-year-old Elias Mora Ontiveros in April of last year.

He also pleaded guilty to two counts of unlawful possession of a firearm in a separate case from March of last year in which police found guns in his car.

Farias Reyes entered a plea deal Thursday in Douglas County Superior Court that reduced his charges.

Police say he had fired a 10mm handgun at a vehicle containing Mora-Ontiveros early on the morning of April 17 of last year. Mora-Ontiveros was hit in his upper back and later died at a hospital.

He was originally charged with 2nd Degree Murder charge, Attempted 2nd Degree Murder, and 2nd Degree Unlawful Possession of a Fire Arm.

In the other case, Farias Reyes was originally charged with two counts of unlawful possession of a firearm, two counts of alteration of a firearm identifying mark, and third-degree theft.

Police say they found guns in his vehicle after arresting him for stealing a package from a front porch.

In his plea deal, prosecutors and Farias Reyes's defense attorney recommended 84 months with a 36-month firearm enhancement in the manslaughter case. Both sides agreed on 60 months for the other case, with the sentences to to served consecutively. The total is 180 months or 15 years.

Two other people were charged in the shooting of Mora Ontiveros.

Police said Juan Carlos Vasquez-Hernandez of Quincy had driven Farias Reyes and another suspect, Sabrina McCubbin, from the scene.

Vasquez-Hernandez was originally charged with accomplice to second-degree murder and accomplice to second-degree attempted murder but had them reduced to a single count of rendering criminal assistance. His case is still outstanding.

McCubbin had been charged with one count of first-degree rendering criminal assistance and making a false or misleading statement to a public servant.

Charges against her were dropped. Prosecutors said an investigation could not be completed in time for a speedy trial of McCubbin. Her attorney had filed to have the judge disqualified from the case.

Farias Reyes has a formal sentencing hearing scheduled for April 23.