$2 Million Bail For Man Accused in East Wenatchee Murder

Bail is set at $2 million for the 34-year-old man accused of 2nd degree murder in the death of an East Wenatchee man found along Rock Island Road on February 1st.

Travis Earl Collins made his first appearance in Douglas County Superior Court Tuesday after being arrested by a SWAT team Monday at his residence north of Leavenworth.

Investigators say Collins shot and killed 35-year-old Julio Cesar Garcia-Ramirez during a late-night drug transaction.

Garcia-Ramirez was found face down in a pool of blood next to a pickup truck shortly afterward.

Prosecutors have until 4pm Thursday to file formal charges against Collins.

During his Tuesday appearance, prosecutors acknowledged Collins has no felony criminal history, but said evidence could lead to additional felony charges in this case.

They asked for a $3 million bail, but Superior Court Judge Brian Huber determined Collins posed a public safety risk and set bail at $2 million.

Collins is set to be arraigned on either Mar.4 at 1pm or Feb. 29. next Thursday at 1:30pm.