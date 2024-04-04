East Wenatchee Convicted Meth Dealer Arrested Again

A 61-year-old East Wenatchee man previously convicted for dealing methamphetamine is back in jail under the same charge.

The Columbia River Drug Task Force says Salvador Alvarez-Palominos sold meth twice to a police confidential informant in the first three months of this year.

Alvarez-Palominos was arrested Tuesday and appeared in court Wednesday. where his bail was set at $20,000

He was convicted in 2015 of dealing methamphetamine, also to a police informant.

A notice of arrest filed Tuesday in Douglas County Superior Court said Alvarez-Palominos told the arresting officer there were 2,000 methamphetamine pills in a backpack locked in a cabinet at his residence.

The notice of arrest says detectives served a search warrant on his residence and found signs of forced entry. They said there was no sign of a backpack and said the cabinet had clearly been broken into.

Alvarez-Palominos was arrested based on the allegations he sold meth to the informant twice.

He was charged Wednesday with two counts of Delivery of Methamphetamine and is currently in the Chelan County jail.

He’s set to be arraigned next Thursday in Douglas County Superior Court.