Double Homicide Suspect Reportedly Seen In Idaho

A man wanted for murdering an elderly couple in Okanogan County nearly two years ago has been spotted in neighboring Idaho.

Police say several tipsters have come forward saying they've seen 27-year-old Dylan J. Harrington in the small town of Ponderay, just north of Sandpoint in recent weeks.

Harrington has been wanted by law enforcement since April, 2022 as the prime suspect in the shooting deaths of 80-year-old Dave Covey and 66-year-old Gerlyn Covey at their property near Chesaw two months prior.

The U.S. Marshals Service recently upped its reward to $10,000 for information leading to Harrington's arrest.

Those who believe they've seen Harrington are urged not to approach him and call the U.S. Marshals Service at 877-926-8332 or 9-1-1.

