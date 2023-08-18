UPDATE: Fire Near Coulee City Contained at 760 Acres, Evacuations Lifted
The Douglas County Sheriff's Office reports a brush fire located 10 miles west of Coulee City has been contained.
The fire was estimated at 762 acres in the area of Baseline Road and US Hwy 2 near Road L.
The fire was originally thought to be as large as 1,000 acres.
The Sheriff's Office issued Level 2 and Level 3 evacuation notifications to area residents but all orders have been lifted as of 5pm
The fire was reported around 12pm on Friday.