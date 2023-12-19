UPDATE: Wenatchee Valley Pet of The Week
"Boo", this week's Wenatchee Humane Society Pet of the Week was adopted! That's great news so we shine the spotlight on another great dog up for adoption.
Meet ODE
He is going to grow up to be such a handsome fella! With one brown eye and one beautiful blue eye, Ode is sure to get compliments everywhere he goes. Ode is a smart boy, eager to learn, and is going to make some lucky person very happy to have him as a best friend. If you think Ode could be a perfect match for you and your family, come in and meet him today!
Age: 6 months
Sex: Male
Breed: Border Collie / Mix
Animal ID: 54870209
Adoption fee: $250
See all adoptable animals at Wenatchee Humane Society
LOOK: These are the most overrated and underrated states in the U.S.
A survey conducted by Home Bay asked which states you considered the most overrated states in the country. In a separate survey conducted by Home Bay, participants were asked which states they believe are the most underrated.
Interestingly, some states managed to make both lists. Here are the top 10 for each.
Gallery Credit: Mike Brant