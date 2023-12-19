"Boo", this week's Wenatchee Humane Society Pet of the Week was adopted! That's great news so we shine the spotlight on another great dog up for adoption.

Meet ODE

He is going to grow up to be such a handsome fella! With one brown eye and one beautiful blue eye, Ode is sure to get compliments everywhere he goes. Ode is a smart boy, eager to learn, and is going to make some lucky person very happy to have him as a best friend. If you think Ode could be a perfect match for you and your family, come in and meet him today!

Age: 6 months

Sex: Male

Breed: Border Collie / Mix

Animal ID: 54870209

Adoption fee: $250

See all adoptable animals at Wenatchee Humane Society