Valley Mall Parkway to Close Thursday

Valley Mall Parkway will be closing again later on this week.

According to Selland Construction, who is acting as a contractor for the City of East Wenatchee, the closure will run from 7:00pm Thursday night to 7:00am Friday morning.

During that time, Valley Mall Parkway will be shut down from its intersection at 6th Street Northeast near Olive Garden to 9th Street Northeast.

The work is not connected to Tuesday's natural gas leak that caused Valley Mall Parkway to be closed for several hours. Selland will be installing stormwater infrastructure in the area.