Vantage Highway Fire Update – Firefighters Implementing New Strategies

Update: August 3, 2022. 12:02 p.m.

Spokesperson Grace DeBusschere warns Grant County residents that they may encounter smoke due to the fire.

Update: August 3, 2022 at 11:14 a.m.

Firefighters are still fighting the 10,500-acre Vantage Highway Fire, this time utilizing some extra techniques.

The fire began on August 1 at roughly 2 p.m. Containment is still at 18%, with the head of fire still progressing north, leading Aerial crews to employ more water and fire retardant for the northeastern corner of the fire.

Spokesperson for Southeast WA Type 3 Interagency Incident Management Team, Grace DeBusschere, said firefighters are hoping to secure the western side of the fire along with the northern side.

“Crews on the ground will employ a range of tactics, digging line, ‘cold trailing,’ when firefighters touch the border of a burnt-out section of ground with the backs of their hands to assess whether the fire could kick up again in that area, and conducting small burnouts to secure the line,” said Grace DeBusschere.

Eight aircrafts are currently in use along with two more Very Large Air Tankers (VLAT) coming later today.

Around 7:30 p.m. on August 2, there was an outbreak south of the fire that was roughly 1/10th of an acre. Firefighters quickly recovered that slope and are now mopping up that area.

A Red Flag warning is in effect until 9 p.m. on August 3. DeBusschere hopes that tomorrow’s cooler temperatures will aid firefighting efforts.

There are no evacuation notices as of today. Power crews are still working on replacing dozens of damaged fire poles on the highway.

Vantage Highway remains closed from Parke Creek Road through Recreation Drive except for local traffic.

Cause is still under investigation.

Southeast WA Type 3 Interagency Incident Management Team is collaborating with Washington DNR, the BLM, and the Washington State Patrol-Fire Marshal’s office for this state mobilization response.