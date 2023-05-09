If you are looking for a Mother's Day Weekend outing and great gift ideas for mom at the same time, Grace Vintage Market will be the perfect opportunity for both. The event features over 45 vendors from North Central Washington that have been curated or selected for their quality of unique creations or offerings.

The Grace Vintage Market is set for Saturday, May 13th from 9am to 4pm at Grace City Church (GCC) and is open to the public with free admission and parking. Sharon McPherson with GCC says the event features unique antique finds and artisan creations from throughout the region. Vendors offer everything from antique pieces, jewelry, hand-crafted candles, salvaged items and repurposed decor to spring planting starts.

McPherson says the event is the 6th edition and is always held the Saturday of Mother's Day weekend but she promises gentlemen will find plenty of interesting items for sale from wood crafters, furniture designers and more.

Food trucks, coffee and pastries will be available for purchase.

Where:

Grace City Church 277 Melody Lane in Wenatchee, WA