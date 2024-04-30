Volunteers Needed To Honor Fallen Heroes So NO Hero is Left Behind

The Washington State Fallen Heroes Project needs volunteers for the Classy Chassis and Apple Blossom Grand Parades this weekend.

The Fallen Heroes Project is a tribute to the men and women from Washington State that made the ultimate sacrifice during military operations in Iraq, Afghanistan, or the Middle East since 2002.

The Fallen Heroes Memorial Float and tribute banners will appear in both parades and each banner displays the image of a Washington Hero with their branch of service, dates of birth and death, and hometown.

Dave Bernstein Fallen Heroes Banners in Apple Blossom Parade loading...

Local organizers say there has not been enough volunteers to carry up to 350 banners on the parade routes for the last four years.

That means banners honoring many of Washington's Fallen Heroes have been left behind in a pickup truck, simply for a lack of volunteers to carry them.

Our community can do better and here is an opportunity to volunteer your time to pay respect to Washington's Fallen Heroes and insure no banner is left behind!

If you can volunteer to walk the route in either or both the Classy Chassis or Grand Parade routes on Friday evening or Saturday morning, May 3rd or May 4th, every Washington Fallen Hero banner will be recognized on the parade route if enough volunteers show up.

If you would like to carry a banner in the Classy Chassis parade in East Wenatchee on Friday, May 3rd, please check in at the VFW registration table at the intersection of Grant Rd & Georgia Ave. no later than 5pm.

If you are interest in carrying a Fallen Heroes banner in the Apple Blossom Grand Parade on Saturday morning, May 4th, please report to the Washington Fallen Heroes Float near the intersection of Miller & Cherry Streets. The float will be located on the 600 Block of South Miller. Plan to check-in no later than 9:45am.

Traffic and parking near Triangle Park in Wenatchee will be difficult this year due to new road blockages so plan accordingly.

Banners can be carried by students, community members, military veterans, even the parents of a Hero in a moving tribute to their son or daughter.

The Fallen Heroes Banner Project was started by Kim Cole of Spokane Valley after her son, Marine Corporal Darrel Morris, was killed by an IED in Baghdad, Iraq in January 2007. She wanted all Fallen Heroes from Washington State be remembered for their duty to country, and their sacrifice for our freedoms.