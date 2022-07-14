WA Paddle Safe Week Is An Absolute Opportunity to Soak in Water Safety
Paddle Safe Week in Washington is from July 23rd through July 29th.
This is the 4th year in a row that Governor Jay Inslee has issued the proclamation. From the Washington State Parks ENewsletter:
Paddlers should know that kayaks, canoes, and stand-up paddleboards (SUP) are subject to boating laws and regulations. Participants are urged to get educated about safety laws and best practices, boat with others, file a float plan and carry essential gear.
What is the most important safety rule?
The single, most important safety measure to paddle safely is to always wear a life jacket out on the water.
Help promote safe paddling, lead by example.
Wear your life jacket! Help normalize life jacket wear when paddling, and encourage those around you to do the same.
Be a role model in your community by knowing and demonstrating safety best practices. The American Canoe Association maintains a library of education content, which is a great resource for learning about safety.
Share safety tips with your friends and family! Use hashtag #PaddleSafeWeek on all social media posts and direct people to learn more at PaddleSafeWa.org.
It's all about having fun and being safe on the water.
Through funding provided by the No Child Left Inside Grant, the Washington State Parks Boating Program has partnered with organizations across the state to pilot a Paddle Safe curriculum.
This summer, more than 200 children will get to learn safe paddling skills. Each child gets fitted for a Coast Guard-approved life jacket. They get to take that jacket home and use it for future paddling events.