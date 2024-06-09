WA Supreme Court To Hear Case On High Capacity Ammo Magazine Ban

The Washington State Supreme Court will review a lower court decision overturning the state’s ban on the sale of ammunition magazines with more than 10 rounds.

The Washington State Standard reports the high bench will look at a ruling in April that the ban violated the U.S. Second Amendment and the Washington State Constitution.

Get our free mobile app

The ban is currently in place after a Supreme Court Commissioner granted a request by state attorneys for a stay on the lower court ruling.

The case is the result of a dispute between the state and Gator’s Custom Guns in Kelso, with Attorney General Bob Ferguson accusing the shop of breaking state law by continuing to sell the prohibited magazines.

The process is bypassing the state appeals court after both the attorney general’s office and attorneys for Gator’s asked the Supreme Court to take up the case.

The high court announced it would take up the case Thursday.

The Washington State Standard also reports the state Supreme Court has additionally agreed to look at a request from Gator’s Custom Guns to overturn the Supreme Court Commissioner's stay on the Cowlitz County ruling

The Supreme Court will take up the case on July 10.