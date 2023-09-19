The Washington State Apple Blossom Festival is preparing for the 27th annual Apple Blossom Auction in October.

The theme is "Boos & Brews" and Festival Administrator Darci Christopherson is encouraging attendees to wear a costume for the Halloween-themed night although it is not mandatory. A costume contest is planned for those dressing for the theme.

The festival office reports tickets are selling at a brisk pace and a link is provided below to purchase tickets or a table of ten seats for the event.

Christopherson says the auction fills a vital role for festival operations with proceeds directed towards out of town festival parade expenses and scholarships.

The fundraising goal is $80,000 with net proceeds used to help with the construction and decoration of Festival floats and the maintenance of the truck, equipment trailers and travel expenses for the Apple Blossom Royalty, Float driver and and the Applarian Chancellor to attend festivals around the state.

The other use of auction proceeds is a source of funds for Royalty and Top Ten scholarships awarded in the Royalty Selection Pageant.

The Apple Blossom Auction is Saturday, October 28th @ 6pm at the Wenatchee Convention Center. The event features a full buffet dinner, games, prizes, hosted beer and a no host bar.

Christopherson touts the highlight is the auction itself with attractive items to bid on in both silent and live auctions. Additional auction items are still welcomed and encouraged.

PURCHASE TICKETS HERE