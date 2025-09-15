Washington now has the highest gas prices in the nation, with the statewide average at $4.66 per gallon — nearly 47 percent above the national average of $3.18, according to AAA. The Seattle metro area reports the most expensive gas in the state at $4.81 per gallon. San Juan County leads at $5.61, while Asotin County has the lowest prices at $3.99 per gallon.

Experts say recent increases reflect a mix of national trends, West Coast refinery maintenance, and a Southern California shutdown. Seasonal changes to winter gasoline next week could bring some relief.

State taxes also play a role. Washington’s gas tax rose six cents per gallon this July to fund road and bridge projects, with further annual increases planned. The CO2 emissions tax from the Climate Commitment Act also added another six cents, with revenue supporting programs to reduce carbon emissions, expand rural transit, and aid people with disabilities.

Drivers say they’re feeling the pinch, with some actively searching for the best deals. While some question whether infrastructure improvements justify the higher prices, officials emphasize that regulations are not the primary driver of the spikes.