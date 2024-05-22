AAA To Close Wenatchee Offices

The AAA motor club will close its Wenatchee office at the end of the month.

The national federation that's based in Heathrow, Florida made the announcement in an email to its members this week.

AAA cited a reduced need for in-office customer service as the main reason for the impending closure.

The email detailed that less than one percent of the club's members in the Wenatchee area ever visits their offices in person, and most prefer accessing its services virtually.

AAA added that their absence of a physical location will not impact their continuing involvement in community events, such as La Terraza de Main Street, School Safety Patrols, and Wenatchee Touch-a-Truck.

The club's Wenatchee office at 221 North Mission Street has been open since 1997 and will close on June 1.

