The Washington State Apple Blossom Festival has announced some changes to the staging area for the Stemilt Growers Grand Parade on May 4th.

The revisions are the result of construction work beginning April 1st in Triangle Park for the Wenatchee School District's new softball field The construction project will require a change for the location the Kiwanis Pancake Breakfast and the elimination of the Prime Parade (bleacher seating) in Rec Park.

Festival Administrator Darci Christopherson says the discussions over staging logistics have been underway for months between the school district, Wenatchee Police Department, Kiwanis and Festival officials.

Crowds lineup at Kiwanis Pancake breakfast Credit: Downtown Kiwanis facebook

Christopherson says the Kiwanis Pancake breakfast will be moved into the Apple Bowl concession area for 2024. The will be no Prime Parade seating (bleacher seating) section that was traditionally located in the Rec Park (baseball field) parking lot this year and moving forward.

Festival Director General Craig Field said “The Grand Parade Staging Leads, along with City of Wenatchee Street Management & Police Department and Wenatchee School District officials have been meeting the past 4 months and have come up with a permanent plan for staging the Grand Parade”, Field explained “In order to have this plan work we had to eliminate the Prime Parade Seating and due to the old concession stand being demolished, the Kiwanis Pancake Breakfast had to be moved due to lack of water and electricity.”

Christopherson says staging of parade entries will be done at several locations near Triangle Park including Wenatchee High School, Morris Little League Park and along Millerdale, Russell, Cherry and Miller Streets. A map of the Grand Parade staging area and road closures will be on the Festival’s website in the next few weeks www.appleblossom.org.

The start of the parade will be at Orondo & Fuller Streets and there are no changes to the Grand Parade route. The changes apply only to the Stemilt Grand Parade on May 4th and no changes to staging or the route are in place for the Tekniplex Youth Parade, April 27th.