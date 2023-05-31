Washington State’s 5 best farmers markets 

Fresh produce, arts and crafts, food booths and a lot more can be found at your local farmer's market. There is a certain amount of pride that a community has for their local farmer’s market. Here is a short list of the top five farmer’s markets in Washington State according to TripAdvisor.com.

Puyallup Farmers Market . www.puyallupmainstreet.com

Saturdays 9:00am - 2:00pm, 330 S Meridian, Puyallup, WA. Market is one of the largest markets in the South Puget Sound region. Every Saturday, April 15 through October 14, 2023, you will find fresh fruits and vegetables grown by local farmers.

Port Townsend Farmers Market .

SATURDAYS, 9AM-2PM, THROUGH DECEMBER 16.

Wenatchee Farmer’s Market , wenatcheefarmersmarket.com

Located at Pybus Public Market. Summer Saturday market from May through October, 8am to 1pm. You will find a variety of crafts, produce, and food venders.

Vancouver Farmer's Market , vancouverfarmersmarket.com

Located at Esther Short Park open on weekends mid-March through October.

Pike Place Market. pikeplacemarket.org

Open year round this market has been open for nearly 100 years. It covers 9 acres on multiple levels. You really can spend all day there.

Honorable mentions.

Pasco Farmers Market, 101-147 S 4th Ave, Pasco, Wa, Opens Jun 3 at 8 AM

Richland Farmers Market, 707 The Pkwy, Richland, WA, A weekly, Friday, morning operating June through October.

Downtown Kennewick Farmers Market, 204 W. Kennewick Ave, Kennewick, WA, kicks off Thursdays in June from 4-7 PM and through October.

Downtown Yakima Farmers Market, 19 S 3rd St, Yakima, WA, Every Sunday: 9am-1pm beginning May 14th through October 22nd, 2023.

Ellensburg Farmers Market, Opens Jun 3 at 9 AM