Finally, a new season of Seattle Mariners baseball has arrived.

Opening Day of Mariners baseball is almost like Christmas, or my birthday. There’s nothing like going to ballpark, watching a game and eating a bratwurst. M’s fans can look forward to the annual refresh of T-Mobile Park's concessions.

This season, visitors can enjoy delicious offerings from local vendors such as Din Tai Fung, Moto pizza, and an exclusive collaboration between Salt and Straw and Beecher's cheese.

I never thought I would ever see this happen: The Mariners organization will now allow ticket-holders to bring in outside food, as long as it's in "single-serving sizes."

Whaaat?

This move not only saves us, the fan, money - but - also eliminates the need to stand in long concession lines. It also provides more options for those who prefer to bring their own food to the game. This is huge! (no more smuggling in a slice of pizza under a newspaper).

There are great places near the ballpark to grab portable food. Options are nearby T-Mobile park that are easy to consume, while cheering on an M’s win.

You can save some cash on lunch and invest in some ballpark beers instead - the only outside beverage allowed in the stadium is water.

So why not consider bringing some food from one of these nearby spots?

A popular choice is Paseo, which offers delicious Caribbean sandwiches that are easy to transport.

Another option is Biscuit Bitch, a local breakfast spot that serves up tasty biscuits and gravy in convenient to-go containers.

For those who prefer lighter fare, check out Juicy Cafe, which offers fresh smoothies and salads that are perfect for a quick and healthy bite.

You can never go wrong with some classic Seattle food from Pike Place Market, such as Beecher's famous mac and cheese or a fresh seafood cocktail from one of the market's many vendors.

So, next time you head to a Mariners game, consider bringing some outside food along for the ride. Not only will you save time and money, but you'll also have a wider range of delicious options to choose from.

INFO SOURCES: Mariners.com, Steve McCarron KOMO (Facebook)