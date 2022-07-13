WDFW Seeking Charges Against Three for Illegal Spearfishing in Lake Chelan

The Washington Department of Fish & Wildlife (WDFW) are pursuing charges against three people who were allegedly caught illegally fishing with a spear gun in Lake Chelan.

KPQ news partner iFIBER ONE reports a WDFW officer reportedly witnessed two people snorkeling in a popular spot for bass fishing.

A third person who was part of the group was seen fishing from the shore.

WDFW police say they discovered a stringer of three fish that had wounds consistent with a spear gun and that the two people in the water attempted to conceal a spear gun when they were approached.

WDFW authorities are seeking charges of avoiding a field inspection and unlawful fishing.