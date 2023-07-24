Wenatchee AppleSox Sweep Night Owls in Weekend Series

Joel Norman AppleSox Media

Nick Putnam went 3-for-4 with 2 RBI and the Wenatchee AppleSox defeated the Nanaimo NightOwls, 11-7, on Sunday afternoon at Paul Thomas Sr. Stadium.

Wenatchee (31-11, 12-3 second half) recorded its seventh sweep of the summer and stretched its winning streak to a season-high matching six games. The AppleSox won all six games in the regular-season series against the NightOwls, marking the third different opponent that they achieved that feat against (Kamloops, Bend). Wenatchee is 9-0 in two seasons against Nanaimo.

Nick Putnam credit: AppleSox Media guide

Sunday’s win also marked the AppleSox’ 11th consecutive home victory in league. That ties the franchise record, previously accomplished July 11 - Aug. 7, 2019. They are 17-4 at home and have not lost at Paul Thomas Sr. Stadium since June 27. Wenatchee is also now 19-5 against Canadian teams with six more games against them remaining in the regular season.

The AppleSox recorded their 13th double-digit scoring effort of the summer and fourth of this homestand on Sunday. Wenatchee scored in each of the final five innings and second in the West Coast League in runs scored, 12 back of Victoria.

The AppleSox retained the best record in the WCL overall and in the North Division in the second half by getting an early lead. Two runs scored in the first inning on a bases-loaded sacrifice fly and a fielder’s choice to make it 2-0, AppleSox, after one inning.

The NightOwls scored once in the second to cut the deficit to one but Wenatchee began their five-inning scoring barrage in the bottom of the fourth. MJ Sweeney delivered a two-out RBI single to plate Frankie Carney before a three-run fifth inning in which Wenatchee tallied one run on an RBI groundout with runners at the corners and then two more runs on one wild pitch.

Putnam delivered an RBI double in the sixth inning for his second of three hits in his third three-hit effort of the summer. The AppleSox loaded up the bases with no outs in the seventh and scored consecutive runs on a fielder’s choice and a ground out. Cooper Whitton hit a sacrifice fly and Sweeney delivered another RBI single two batters later in the eighth inning.

The AppleSox are off on Monday but will be holding their annual team photo autograph party on Tuesday afternoon at Pybus Public Market. Fans can stop by between 1-2 to meet the team and get a free signed team photo.

Wenatchee begins its final home games of the regular season on Tuesday night against Bellingham. It’s Christmas In July Part 2 and fans can get into the game for free by bringing a canned or nonperishable food item to the gate. It’s also a $2 Off Tuesday with $2 discounts on tickets, hot dogs, burgers and Coors Light.