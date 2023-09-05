Wenatchee High School Employee Accused Of Attempted Rape

A 41-year-old Wenatchee School District employee is accused of Attempted 3rd Degree Rape.

An affidavit of probable cause filed Thursday in Chelan County District Court says a 21-year-old woman told investigators that David Vasquez, who she knew as a soccer coach, sexually assaulted her at a house party in early last Wednesday morning.

Vasquez was reportedly an uninvited guest the previous evening at a gathering of about 10 people at a bar celebrating a new job for the victim.

Vasquez later joined the group at a local residence where he's accused of the attempted rape.

The victim met with Chelan County deputies on August 1 to report the activity.

Vasquez was later arrested after interviews with several other people who attended the party.

Chelan County Sheriff's Detective Joshua Mathena filed the affidavit of probable cause accusing Vasquez of the attempted rape.

Vasquez has a Tuesday court date in Chelan County District Court.

Vasquez was released from the Chelan County Regional Justice Center after posting $1,000 bail on Friday.

He’s listed as a Migrant Graduation Specialist with Wenatchee High School.

Rape in the third degree is a class C felony in Washington state.