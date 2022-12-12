Wenatchee Mayor Frank Kuntz Makes Seattle Times Editorial List of Potential Gubernatorial Candidates

Wenatchee Mayor Frank Kuntz was featured as part of an editorial board in Sunday's edition of the Seattle Times.

The article centered around the Times' choices for potential gubernatorial candidates in Washington State.

Kuntz, who has already announced that he will not seek another term as Wenatchee's mayor in 2024, was the only person chosen by the Times from east of the Cascades.

He was mentioned along with state Republicans Kim Wyman, Jamie Herrera Beutler, and Pierce County Executive Bruce Dammeier.

The newspaper referred to Kuntz as someone "known for his ability to work across party lines to serve constituents," and for restoring "Wenatchee's financial footing."

The Times' also listed Democrats Bob Ferguson, Hillary Franz, and King County Executive Dow Constantine, as well as current Gov. Jay Inslee.