A deceased man, found under the 1st Street bridge on Tuesday, has been identified.

The information that follows was gleaned from a press release issued by the Wenatchee Police Department yesterday afternoon.

33-year-old Justin V. Adams, of East Wenatchee, was found unconscious under the 1st Street bridge, in a makeshift homeless encampment adjoining some railroad tracks. He was subsequently confirmed dead.

Wenatchee patrolmen were on the scene tending to an unrelated matter. Shortly after 8 a.m., they received a call about a distraught-seeming woman in the 100 block of North Columbia St. The woman was reportedly overheard screaming for 10 or so minutes. She has not been identified by name - indeed she was apparently never located.

But in searching for the woman, officers providentially stumbled upon Adams’ body. Also on the scene that morning was the Chelan County Coroner’s Office, as well as detectives from the Wenatchee PD.

Adams had no identification on his person. It was through fingerprint analysis that the Coroner’s Office was able to “positively” confirm Adams’ identity, according to the press release.

The Coroner’s Office conducted an investigation during which it found no evidence of “physical trauma” or “foul play.”

It is hard to overstate the risk of mortality faced by homeless people. According to a study published by the University of California-San Francisco, the homeless have a mean life expectancy of 50 years. They are 16 times more likely to die suddenly and unexpectedly.

Chelan and Douglas Counties have themselves experienced a noticeable uptick in homelessness. According to the results of the most recent Homeless Point in Time Count, "141 people surveyed were experiencing homelessness in Chelan and Douglas counties."

"This is an increase of 20 people from the 121 recorded unsheltered last year."