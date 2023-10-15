Wenatchee Police Looking For Stolen RV From Grocery Store Lot

Wenatchee Police are looking for a motor home they say was stolen from the Winco grocery store parking lot.

They say the 2019 Thor Motor Coach RV was stolen at 12:42pm Friday.

The owners were visiting from out of town, and officers were wanting to reunite them with their RV so they could make it home safely.

The license plates that belong on the RV are BQF1521.

Anyone who sees the RV is asked to not contact the driver or occupants, but contact RiverCom at (509) 663-9911.