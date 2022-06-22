Wenatchee Pool Could Reopen Next Week

The Wenatchee Parks Department isn’t giving up on finding a way to reopen the city pool.

The pool has been closed for over two weeks since its main boiler malfunctioned.

Recreation & Cultural Services Director, Dave Erickson, says the city’s first attempt at a temporary fix failed but they’re trying again.

“Last night at about five o’clock, they finished the second attempt at a temporary repair,” explained Erickson. “Their first one blew out right after it was filled, so that one didn’t work. So now, they’ve tried a second one and the boiler’s actually holding water. So that’s a good sign.”

The boiler is a key component in regulating the pool’s temperature.

Erickson says if the latest fix holds and temperatures increase, the pool could reopen in less than a week.

“It might be a little cold early next week because we’re taking it very cautious(ly) and raising the temperature up slowly with the boiler. But as of right now, it looks like we’ll be open for lap swim, public swim, (and) swim team coming up on Monday.”

A new boiler has been ordered for the pool but isn’t expected to arrive until the fall.