Former Wenatchee Mayor Frank Kuntz will be the special guest of Wenatchee Rotary's 2nd Annual Roast & Toast. The Raise The Paddle event will serve as a fundraiser for Sage Advocacy Center and net proceeds will benefit the Wenatchee Rotary Foundation scholarships and community outreach grants. You can make additional donations to either organization.

The event is March 9th, 5:30 PM at the Wenatchee Convention Center. Tickets are $125 per person.

Kuntz served 12 years as Mayor of Wenatchee and decided to step down and not seek reelection after his term expired in 2023.

Get our free mobile app

Sage Advocacy Center was started in the late 70's to provide a 24-hour crisis line and advocacy for victims of sexual assault in Chelan and Douglas County. Over the years, additional services have been added for children and adults to include victims of domestic violence and now provides a range of support services at no charge to everyone, regardless of age, gender, nationalities, ethnicities, socioeconomic status, race, and religion.

The Wenatchee Rotary Foundation's (WRF) work is focused on improving educational opportunities in the Greater Wenatchee area. Funding for Community Outreach Grants is established through the donations of current and past Wenatchee Rotary Club members and the community.

Wenatchee Rotary Community Outreach Grants are awarded through an application process each spring. WRF has awarded Community Outreach Grants to organizations and programs such as the Wenatchee Valley College Knights Kupboard, Camp Zanika and YMCA scholarships and classroom grants through the Educational Service District.

Club member Pete Van Well promises a night of fun and good natured laughter for a good cause.

If you are interested in tickets or to make a donation CLICK HERE