Budget Workshop Scheduled For Wenatchee Elementary School Closure

The Wenatchee School District Board of Directors will hold a budget workshop next Monday (February 12, 2024) at 6 PM.

This workshop is for district staff to present an analysis of the proposed closure of Columbia Elementary and budget reduction plans for the 2024-2025 school year.

According to the district, the school's closure will save $3 million.

Right now, Wenatchee Schools has an overall goal of cutting its budget by $8.6 million for the next school year.

The Monday workshop is intended to be informational and provide an opportunity for the board to ask questions and hold discussions. No action will be taken at the workshop.

Public comment will not be accepted at the workshop, but the board will accept public comments during their regular meeting next Tuesday (February 13 at 6 PM).

The workshop will be held at the district office, located at 235 Sunset Ave.

Monday marks the opening of a 90-day window for holding public hearings. The window closes on May 14 with the school board’s final decision on the fate of the school.

The School Board has scheduled two additional public hearings on the planned closure of Columbia Elementary.

Those hearings will be held at 6:00pm in the Wenatchee High School Commons on March 21 and April 18.