The Wenatchee School District (WSD) is ramping up its effort to build a new field for its girls' softball programs.

WSD spokesperson Diana Haglund says the district is zeroing in on one serious contender for the new facility.

"Over the past couple of years, the district has thoroughly evaluated multiple sites both on the high school campus and on other district-owned properties. Currently, the district is seriously looking at a site located at Triangle Park due to its infrastructure and proximity to the high school."

The proposed facility would include an infield made of synthetic turf and a natural grass outfield area, along with field lights, covered dugouts, a modern scoreboard, and bleacher seating with a capacity for 225 spectators.

Haglund says construction of the new field would also resolve a complaint that was filed with U.S. Department of Education's Office for Civil Rights (OCR) alleging the district's current baseball facilities are vastly superior to its ones used for softball.

"There was an OCR complaint filed which has certainly escalated the our need to get this project done. That complaint has also given us the opportunity to set aside some money to assure that we commit to providing an equitable facility for softball."

The district's current field for high school baseball features all-synthetic turf and is located across the street from the high school, while its softball teams utilize facilities at Walla Walla Point Park which lack the same amenities.

The district estimates the new facility will cost between $4 million and $5.3 million and might also include an adjacent field which could be used for football or soccer.

Haglund says the next step in the process will be design and permitting, followed by the facility's eventual construction which would also require approval from OCR.