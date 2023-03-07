Wenatchee School District Holding Kindergarten Info Session

The Wenatchee School District (WSD) will be hosting an information and registration session for the parents of incoming kindergarten students later this month.

Children who will turn five years of age on or before August 31, are eligible to attend full-day kindergarten classes in the district.

"The goal of this event is to help ease the transition for families of incoming kindergarten students," says WSD spokesperson Diana Haglund. "We'll equip them with the information they need to know about what to expect from kindergarten and all the things that they need to be prepared for to successfully transition their student from the home to the kindergarten classroom."

Families of incoming kindergarten students can also complete the district's enrollment process at the event.

"We would love for parents to complete the application with the support of our district staff who will be on hand," says Haglund. "In addition, families should have their kindergarten student's certificate of immunization, their birth certificate, proof of residency, and two emergency contacts with names, addresses and phone numbers for those individuals."

Parents with children who are already enrolled in preschool through the district do not need to complete a new registration, but updated immunization records and proof of residency are required.

The event will take place on Wednesday, March 22 from 6:00-7:30 p.m. at the Wenatchee High School commons area .

For more information or to register your child online, click here.