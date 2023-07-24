Wenatchee School District Holding Para Ed Hiring Events

The Wenatchee School District (WSD) is hosting two hiring events for para educators in the coming weeks.

WSD spokesperson Diana Haglund says the district is still hiring para educators despite cuts it has already made to its permanent teaching staff for the coming year.

"Para educators are still in demand and are still needed in our classrooms despite staffing reductions we have made in the district. We have requirements for students that have special learning needs through special education, and by law we're required to have para staff."

The District will conduct interviews and assist interested applicants with the completion of their employment applications at the events.

Haglund says the District is looking for para educators to assist in several roles.

"We're looking for the right folks to come and join our district team and provide really important support to our classroom teachers as para professionals. We're looking for those who can support classroom learning and within our special education department."

The events will take place on Monday, July 31 from 4:30-7:30 PM and Tuesday, August 1 from 1:00-3:00 PM at the District’s central office, 235 Sunset Ave. Wenatchee (next to Orchard Middle School).