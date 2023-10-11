Wenatchee School District To Offer Students Free Virtual Therapy Sessions

The Wenatchee School District (WSD) has partnered with a San Francisco-based company to provide free mental health services for many of its students.

Through the partnership, Daybreak Health will offer one-on-one virtual therapy sessions for students in the district who are age ten and up.

"The Daybreak therapists will walk them through strategies that they can use in a classroom setting, at home, and throughout their life surrounding anxiety, depression, and stress," says WSD spokesperson Diana Haglund. "Another thing that's really great about Daybreak Health is that they really do their best to match their therapists up with students who have like interests."

Participating students can meet virtually with a therapist for 50 minutes per week for up to 12 weeks.

Haglund says the partnership was born from a need for more student mental health care within the district.

"This definitely helps us build capacity to provide mental health services to our students. We've seen an increased need and desire among our student body for additional support in this area. So Daybreak will help us in fulfilling a gap that we had been experiencing."

The District’s partnership with Daybreak was made possible by a Stronger Connections Grant through the Office of Superintendent of Public Instruction.