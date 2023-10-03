Wenatchee School District Working Out Glitches With New Notification System

The Wenatchee School District (WSD) has been experiencing a few technical issues with its new digital communications platform.

WSD spokesperson, Diana Haglund, says the software is called Bloomz and is designed to consolidate several ways the district can relay messages to the families of its students.

"Bloomz is an integrated communications system designed for schools that is intended to pull together text messaging, voice messaging through phone, and email in one app. This way we're not using multiple tools to try and communicate with the families of our students."

Last weekend, the Bloomz system erroneously sent attendance notifications via text message to the families of several Wenatchee School District students.

Haglund says the errant communications were all related to students who are not members of the households that received them.

"There was a glitch in the system that we quickly discovered and were able to resolve. It was an isolated issue that was specific to Wenatchee High School and did not impact any of the other schools within our district."

The incident comes on the heels of two others involving spurious messages that were sent to the families of WSD students in September, including one involving a weather alert that occurred during a Bloomz staff training exercise.

Haglund says the system is capable of disseminating messages and information to approximately 9,000 people who are associated with the district, and that outside of a few bugs that have needed working out, the platform has been functioning properly and serving its intended purposes since being implemented to begin the school year.

The WSD adopted Bloomz for the 2023-24 school year after determining its previous communications platform was inadequate for serving all of its needs.