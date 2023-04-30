Wenatchee School District’s Director of Maintenance and Operations Earns State Award

Source: Wenatchee School District.

Wenatchee School District’s Director of Maintenance and Operations Bryan Brockie recently received the 2023 Cindy Acosta Award for Outstanding Risk Management.

Brockie was nominated by North Central Educational Services District Loss Control Specialist Paul Harrison for making Wenatchee schools safer and more inviting for students and staff.

Wenatchee School District Communications Director Diana Haglund says the district is incredibly lucky to have Brockie.

“He works very hard with his team to ensure our students have thriving environments that are safe and welcoming for them to learn in every day,” Haglund said.

Brockie will be recognized at the The Washington Association of School Business Officials (WASBO) conference in May, along with $200 from the Cindy Acosta scholarship fund.

