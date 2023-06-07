Wenatchee Schools Again Offering Free Summer Meals

The Wenatchee School District (WSD) will once again offer free meals to kids through their summer meals program.

WSD spokesperson Diana Haglund says the effort is funded through federal assistance and will begin later this month.

"The meals will start being served on Monday, June 26th at Columbia Elementary, free of charge. We will be serving meals every week, Monday through Thursday, both breakfast and lunch."

Kids 18 and younger can enjoy breakfast from 7:30 a.m. to 8:30 a.m. and lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Meals must be eaten on-site and there's no meal service during the week of July 4.

In addition to the free meals through the WSD, Haglund says the local non-profit organization Small Miracles will also be providing no-charge lunches for kids at various locations around the Valley this summer.

"We (WSD) actually prepare all of the meals for Small Miracles and their volunteers deploy out into area parks and other locations in the community to provide those meals to kids."

Small Miracles will serve lunchtime meals from 11 a.m. to noon from June 26 to August 3 at locations in Wenatchee, East Wenatchee, Cashmere, Peshastin, and Rock Island.

Kids are not required to be enrolled in classes at the WSD to receive any of the meals.

Small Miracles will be serving free meals at the following locations:

Wenatchee

Washington Park, 110 S. Miller St

Lincoln Park, 1410 Mission St

Methow Park, 420 Methow St

Pioneer Park, 1620 Russell St

Wenatchee CAFE - 766 S. Mission St.

East Wenatchee

East Wenatchee City Hall, 271 9th St. NE

Lee Elementary, 1455 N. Baker Ave.

Cashmere

Simpson Park, Pioneer Ave

Peshastin / Dryden

1001 School Street (Monday & Wednesday only)

Rock Island

Schooler Park, 5 Garden Ave.