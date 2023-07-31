Wenatchee Schools To Hold Public Meeting Tuesday On Budget

The Wenatchee School Board will hold a meeting at 6pm Tuesday at the District Office, 235 Sunset Ave, Wenatchee, to take public comment on the budget for the upcoming school year.

The district is facing an acute budget shortfall and is trying to shave off more than $8 million in spending over the next two school years, including $4.84 million in the first year.

The staffing level in the district will be reduced by 39 positions going into the school year. A total of 75 positions will be eliminated in the two-year period.

Any person may appear virtually or in person at the hearing and be heard for or against any part of the 2023-24 budget, the four-year budget plan, or any proposed changes to uses of enrichment funding under state law.

To comment, a public comment form must be completed before the meeting. The form is available at wenatcheeschools.org or at the meeting.

In compliance with state law, the Board will hold its regular meeting on August 22 at 6:00 pm, where action will be taken to adopt the budget of the district for the upcoming school year.

The Board will set spending from each fund contained in the 2023-24 budget and will adopt the budget for the year as well as the four-year budget plan summary, and the four-year enrollment projection.

Shrinking enrollment is forcing the cuts at Wenatchee schools.

Enrollment has been a chronic problem over the last decade, dropping by 751 students between 2015 and 2023. There were also 57 fewer students enrolled in the last year from the 2021-2022 school year.