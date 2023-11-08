Wenatchee Schools To Honor Longtime Board Member

The Wenatchee School District (WSD) will host a special reception to honor longtime school board director Laura Jaecks next week.

In April, after spending twenty years serving on the board, Jaecks made the decision to step down from her position.

"Last spring, Laura announced that she would not seek re-election for her position," says WSD spokesperson Diana Haglund. "Instead, she announced that she would be opening the door for someone else to assume that role."

Haglund says the reception is open to the public and the district is encouraging people to join them in saying thanks to Jaecks.

"The reception itself is just an opportunity for people to come and say hello to Laura and thank her for her service. We'll have light refreshments right before the start of the board's regular board meeting, which will be Laura's last with us."

The reception will take place next Tuesday, November 14, from 5:30-6:00 p.m. at the Wenatchee School District office, 235 Sunset Ave. Wenatchee.

