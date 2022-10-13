Wenatchee SD Waiting to Decide if Homecoming Game will be Moved

The Wenatchee School District (WSD) is taking a page out of the Cashmere School District’s playbook from last week and waiting to decide if tomorrow’s (Friday, October 14) varsity high school football game against Davis High School will be relocated due to air quality concerns.

WSD spokesperson, Diana Haglund, says the decision won’t be made until roughly two hours prior to the scheduled 7 p.m. kickoff.

“We’re waiting until the last possible moment to make any decision that would potentially move us away from our home field. We’ll be monitoring it closely but for right now, we’re hopeful that we will be able to celebrate our homecoming Friday night on our home turf.”

If the game does need to be moved, it will take place at Quincy High School.

Haglund says outdoor athletics and activities at the district’s schools have been hit and miss all week for being moved indoors.

“Yesterday afternoon, the air cleared out so we were able to have outdoor activities outside – primarily after school. So our 7th- and 8th-grade football was able to take place along with other things outside. So it’s really been a day-by-day or hour-by-hour determination of what we’re going to do and when.”

Even if Wenatchee’s homecoming football game is played at the Apple Bowl, the homecoming dance will not take place there. A decision to move that function inside the high school was already made last week.