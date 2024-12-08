Big plans are afoot in South Wenatchee! The Wenatchee City Council on Thursday approved a grant to finance new pedestrian and cyclist infrastructure on Bridge Street.

The city submitted its application in May and was consequently awarded nearly $1.3M by the state Transportation Improvement Board. In accordance with the grant's requirements, the city is responsible for a 20% match - this amounts to roughly $315K.

This initiative is an extension of the ongoing South End Bike/Pedestrian Access Bridge Project, which is financed by an Infrastructure for Rebuilding America grant.

Get our free mobile app

It's been a long time coming. As one resident pointed out at Thursday's meeting, "When this bridge is built in a couple years, it will have been a wait of nearly three decades. The bridge was first proposed by the [now-defunct] bike board in 1998." (The resident went on to propose additional bicycle infrastructure between Wenatchee High School and Bridge St.)

The broader project aims to enhance connectivity by including a new bike and pedestrian bridge over Sunset Highway in East Wenatchee and making improvements to the Apple Capital Loop Project. This includes linking the W.T. Clark Pipeline Bridge to Bridge Street.

In other news, the council ratified an agreement with BNSF Railway, which permits the city to acquire a permanent easement vital for building the bridge that will connect to Bridge Street.

Under the terms of this agreement, the city will take on the responsibilities of constructing and maintaining the bridge, with the easement costing about $63K. The Bridge Street project will introduce new sidewalks, a two-way cycle track, pedestrian-level lighting and street trees. Additional safety features to be implemented include wheelchair-accessible ramps extending through to the intersection at South Wenatchee Avenue - the city, as ever, is taking pains to assure compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act.

Construction on the project is slated to commence in 2027.

Click here to watch Thursday's meeting, available as always on the city's YouTube channel.