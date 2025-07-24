Applications are open for a spot on the new Wenatchee Junior City Council advisory board.

Who Can Apply to the Junior City Council?

Members of the council will be selected from high school students in Wenatchee, public, private, or homeschooled, according to City Administrator Laura Gloria.

"The criteria is pretty open," Gloria said. "As long as you're in the Wenatchee area, because it is the Wenatchee Junior City Council... hopefully we get a variety of applications from a variety of students with a variety of backgrounds."

What Does the Youth Council Do?

The board will include seven students and two alternates. While an advisory board, Gloria said this will play a crucial role in setting policy.

"It'll be interesting to see what the youth council decides to take on and tackle," Gloria said. "I fully anticipate seeing some sort of impact, because our advisory councils are really connected to the council and the council really heeds their recommendations and feedback."

Each Junior Council member would serve for two academic years and meet once a month. A sitting city councilmember and a city staff member will be appointed to serve as a liaison to the Junior City Council.

What Are the Requirements for Council Members?

Junior City councilmembers would also be required to complete 20 hours of community service for city-related projects or events during their term and attend one city council meeting per quarter.

The application for Junior City Council can be found online. The deadline is Sept. 30.