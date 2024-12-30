13 applicants have stepped up in hopes of filling the void left by outgoing Wenatchee City Councilmember Keith Huffaker.

Huffaker was a mainstay in local politics and one of two councilmembers with his particular duty set. He held the at-large "B" position. This means he represented the whole of the city, as opposed to a single district. Huffaker's counterpart was Linda Herald, who remains in the at-large "A" position.

After a dozen years in office, Huffaker opted for an early retirement, citing his desire to travel cross-country with wife Robin.

Get our free mobile app

In uprooting from Wenatchee, he rendered himself ineligible for office. Now comes the task of finding his replacement. Anyone can throw their hat in the race - so long as they're a registered voter with one year or more of Wenatchee residency.

The application deadline elapsed on Friday. We're left with a pool of 13 candidates. They are:

Catherine Houser

Desiree Schmidt

Jeffrey Sutton

Sean Tepper

David Andrews

Devin Connell

Joseph Gamboni

Mayra Navarro Gomez

Laura Jaecks

Mistie Larch

Mark Miller

Richard Seale

Juan Valle

This field is experientially diverse; it includes educators, engineers, nonprofiteers and small business owners. Some are managerial veterans well-practiced at corralling large numbers of people and resources, experience that would seem to come in handy in a place like City Hall that's relatively unpredictable and overrun with divergent personalities.

The council will conduct interviews on Jan. 9, then take a vote. The chosen candidate will be sworn in a few weeks thereafter and serve through the remainder of 2025. (Huffaker tendered his resignation mid-term. He still had a year to go in office.)