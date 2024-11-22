Wenatchee City Council member Keith Huffaker is stepping down after 12 years to pursue a plan to retire early and travel the country with his wife. Huffaker said he and his wife struggled with the decision because the plans include selling their Wenatchee home which would mean he can no longer serve on the council.

Huffaker's last council meeting is December 5th and the city is seeking applications from anyone interested in filling the remainder of Huffaker's At Large-B term which expires in December 2025. The "At Large" seat is open to anyone who has resided in the city at least one year and is a registered voter. There is no district residency requirement.

"I have given 12 years of my time to City council and I would like to think I have made a difference for all citizens. I'm hoping my fellow councilmembers will find a person who will stand up for the taxpayers of Wenatchee and represent all citizens with their voice. I encourage anyone who has an interest to seriously consider applying for this position" Huffaker said in a prepared statement.

Councilman Huffaker said he has been most satisfied with his work on the City Finance committee and efforts to improve buiding permitting and construction of a moderate solid waste facility.

"While I've been on Finace Committee, I feel like I've made a big difference in the way our money has been spent. We're facing a little bit of a shortfall this year and so we struggled with that and ways to make the budget work for everyone".

Huffaker was appointed to the council in 2012 and won re-election to his current term in 2021.

