The City of Wenatchee is seeking applicants for an upcoming vacancy on the City Council for the seat held by Keith Huffaker.

Huffaker confirmed with KPQ News he is stepping down from his council role and is reportedly moving out of the area soon.

City Administrator Laura Gloria says individuals who have resided in the city for at least one year and are registered voters are eligible to apply. The appointee would fulfill the remainder of the term for Huffaker's "At Large-B" position that expires in December of next year.

Anyone who is interested in applying is invited to attend an Open House “Meet & Greet” with current Council members on December 5th to ask questions and get information before submitting their application for consideration.

Applications are available on the city’s website; Wenatchee WA dot gov or by contacting the City Clerk at cityclerk@wenatcheewa.gov, or calling (509) 888-6204.

Applications are due December 27th.

Mail or email completed applications to: Tammy McCord, City Clerk, PO Box 519, Wenatchee, WA 98807 or cityclerk@wenatcheewa.gov. Applications must be received by the City Clerk no later than 5:00 p.m. PST on Friday, December 27, 2024. Mailed applications must be postmarked by Friday, December 27, 2024.

Candidate interviews are planned for January 9th and the newly appointed Council member will take office two weeks later.