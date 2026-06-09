Police have identified the remains of a woman found on Entiat River Road in May 2025.

The Chelan County Sheriff's Office (CCSO) identified the remains of Patricia Colyer, who was 37 years old when she went missing in July of 1986 from Tacoma.

Remains Linked to 1986 Missing Person Case

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The sheriff's office said deputies responded to investigate remains discovered on Entiat River Road between the Silver Falls Trailhead and Entiat Sno-Park.

DNA Helps Investigators Make Identification

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Detectives, along with the Washington State Patrol Crime Lab, processed the scene and found a partial human skull. Authorities identified Colyer through a DNA sample submitted by a relative more than 20 years ago, according to Chelan County Coroner Earl Crowe.

“Because the bone was only a partial cranium, a manner of death cannot be determined; the cause of death is listed as undetermined,” Crowe said.

Cause and Manner of Death Remain Unknown

Because Colyer was reported missing from Tacoma, CCSO turned the investigation over to Tacoma police. Anyone with information on Colyer's disappearance is urged to contact the Tacoma Police Department.