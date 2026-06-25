Kartar Fire Near Omak Lake Reaches 95% Containment

Firefighters in Okanogan County are just about finished corralling the Kartar Fire near Omak Lake.

The fire is burning approximately 12 miles southeast of Omak on the Colville Reservation and is now listed as 95% contained.

The blaze began as two separate fires on June 16th and has since torched almost 12,000 acres after those fires merged a week ago today.

Aerial resources have halted all water and retardant drops as crews focus their efforts on building and bolstering containment lines on the ground.

No structures have been damaged or destroyed and no injuries reported.

Officials have still yet to confirm scores of anecdotal reports on social media claiming the two initial fires were the result of arson and that a suspect has been in custody for over a week.