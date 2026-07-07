Road work begins Tuesday near Leavenworth to complete permanent repairs in Tumwater Canyon, forcing a four-day closure of U.S. Highway 2 (U.S. 2).

Washington State Department of Transportation said the work will complete permanent repairs for a 14-mile stretch of the highway.

Travelers can expect slowdowns, single-lane closures, pilot cars, and flaggers throughout most of the month. A detour will be in place for a four-day full closure of Tumwater Canyon from Monday, July 13, through Thursday, July 16. The detour will take motorists onto Chumstick Highway for westbound traffic, and onto State Route 207 and Chumstick Highway for eastbound travelers.

Officials say Chumstick Highway allows no traffic heavier than 26,000 pounds, meaning freight and some other large vehicles will need to find alternate routes.

The project will replace temporary repairs installed after the December 2025 storms, which caused flood damage and washed out roads in Tumwater Canyon.

That work finished more than a month ahead of schedule, allowing the road to reopen to normal traffic in the middle of February. However, the repairs were temporary, and DOT officials say the warmer weather allows crews to make more permanent repairs.

Travelers can monitor conditions on WSDOT's real-time travel map.