Moses Lake police arrested a woman after she allegedly broke into a vehicle and stole contents.

The Moses Lake Police Department said officers responded to a call Friday afternoon that a car had been broken into near the 1100 block of Nelson Road. Police discovered the stereo had been ripped from the dashboard, along with keys, prescription medications, and notably, a Ouija board.

Officials say that earlier in the day, an officer contacted a woman in the area and noticed she carried a Ouija board in one of her bags. The officer didn't think anything of it at the time, but as the theft was reported, he re-located the woman, identified as 36-year-old Tasha Wehrli.

Police say Wehrli was still in possession of the Ouija board as well as additional stolen items from the vehicle. When confronted, Wehrli allegedly attempted to flee, but officers arrested her without further incident.

She was booked into the Grant County Jail on charges of vehicle prowling, theft, possession of a legend drug, malicious mischief, and resisting arrest.