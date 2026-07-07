Two East Wenatchee Teens Arrested After Gun Incident

Police in East Wenatchee arrested two juveniles after they brandished a gun at residents.

East Wenatchee Police Department said it happened Thursday, July 2 in the 200 block of N. Georgia Ave. The reporting party said the juveniles drove by the residence, flashed gang signs, and the passenger displayed a pistol out the window and fled.

Officers located the vehicle near the intersection of 4th St. SE and S. Kentucky Ave.

Police detained the driver and passenger, both 17-year-old males.

Investigators served a search warrant after spotting a gun in plain sight on the floor board of the passenger seat, and later found a second firearm under the driver's seat.

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The passenger was arrested for Unlawful Possession of a Firearm, Brandishing, and Harassment Threats.

Police arrested the driver on a warrant and on charges of Unlawful Possession of a Firearm. He had just been released from jail three weeks prior for firearms-related charges.

Officers booked both suspects into the Chelan County Juvenile Detention Center.