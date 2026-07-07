The Chelan Hills Fire is now seeing some progress.

Officials say the fire is over 9,750 acres and 20% contained. The blaze continues to burn in grass, brush, timber, and agricultural fields. The fire continues to exhibit active, wind-driven behavior with short-range spotting.

Crews are actively engaged in attacking the blaze. Resources are focused on protecting private property and structures in McNeil Canyon.

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Firefighters are reinforcing and securing control lines, and continue to mop up remaining heat sources in already burned areas. They also continue to assist Douglas County Emergency Services in assessing affected property.

Douglas County officials say one person has died and more than 100 homes have been lost to the fire, but the full extent of the impact of the blaze is not yet known.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.